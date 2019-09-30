Markets Right Now: Stocks rise at the end of a bumpy quarter

byAssociated Press30 September 2019 11:55-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. indexes are moving higher on Wall Street as the market wraps up a volatile third quarter with relatively meager gains.

Technology and health care companies were among the biggest winners early Monday. Apple rose 2% and Merck climbed 1.8%.

The S&P is heading for a gain of 1.2% for the past three months, well behind the 3.8% increase it posted in the second quarter. It’s still up 18.8% in 2019 following big gains early in the year.

The S&P 500 rose 16 points, or 0.5%, to 2,978.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.5%, to 26,967. The Nasdaq rose 41 points, or 0.5%, to 7,981.

Small-company stocks lagged the rest of the market.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.69%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market wraps up a volatile third quarter with relatively meager gains.

Technology and health care companies were among the biggest winners early Monday. Apple rose 1.2% and Merck climbed 1.5%.

The S&P is heading for a gain of just under 1% for the past three months, well behind the 3.8% increase it posted in the second quarter. It’s still up 18.4% for the year following big gains early in the year.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,969.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87 points, or 0.3%, to 26,906. The Nasdaq rose 21 points, or 0.3%, to 7,960.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.71%.

