Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

byAssociated Press16 July 2019 09:42-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology and health care companies are leading U.S. stock indexes slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Texas Instruments lost 1.4% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, and Johnson & Johnson fell 2%.

Industrial companies were broadly higher. Union Pacific climbed 1%

The S&P 500 index fell 1 point to 3,012.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 18 points, or 0.1%, to 27,376. The Nasdaq fell 9 points, or 0.1%, to 8,249.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.13%.

