Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street

Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street

byAssociated Press26 July 2019 09:44-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street and communications companies are leading the way following a huge earnings beat from Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

Alphabet soared 10.8% in early trading Friday. The company reported earnings late Thursday that blew past analysts’ forecasts as YouTube and the company’s enterprise cloud business delivered strong results.

Twitter also jumped 8.8% after reporting a strong quarter, but online retail giant Amazon slipped 2.2% after reporting a rare earnings miss as the company ramps up spending on faster deliveries.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5% to 3,017.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, to 27,168. The Nasdaq rose 73 points, or 0.9%, to 8,312.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.07%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.