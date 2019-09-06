Markets Right Now: Stocks give up an early gain, turn mixed

Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks give up an early gain, turn mixed

byAssociated Press6 September 2019 09:44-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are giving up an early gain and turning mixed in early trading as traders looked over a mixed report on the job market last month.

Safe-play stocks like consumer products makers and utilities were among the gainers early Friday, a sign that investors are remaining cautious. Philip Morris International rose 0.9%

Higher-risk sectors like technology turned lower after several days of gains. Microsoft gave back 1%.

Before trading opened the government reported that U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that hiring has slowed but remains durable.

The S&P 500 edged down 1 point to 2,973.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10 points to 26,740. The Nasdaq lost 15, or 0.2%, to 8,101.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.56%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.