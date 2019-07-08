Markets Right Now: Stocks drop on lower odds for rate cut

Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks drop on lower odds for rate cut

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are falling Monday as investors try to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.

A strong U.S. jobs report Friday dimmed investors’ expectations that the Fed would cut its benchmark interest rate, possibly by as much as half a percentage point, at a meeting later this month.

Shares of banks and technology stocks fell the most shortly after the open.

Deutsche Bank shares traded in the U.S. dropped 6.3% after the German bank announced a massive restructuring.

The S&P 500 fell 15 points, or 0.5%, to 2,974.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 150 points, or 0.6%, to 26,771. The Nasdaq fell 60 points, or 0.7%, to 8,101.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.02%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.