Markets Right Now: Stocks climb back on Wall Street

byAssociated Press6 August 2019 09:42-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are clawing back some of their losses from a day earlier as China stabilized its currency.

Technology stocks, which came under heavy selling pressure a day earlier, led the way higher early Tuesday. Apple rose 2.1% and Texas Instruments added 1.9%.

The recovery came a day after U.S. indexes slumped 3%, their biggest losses of the year, after China let its currency weaken.

The S&P 500 rose 25 points, or 0.9%, to 2,869.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203 points, or 0.8%, to 25,922. The Nasdaq climbed 100 points, or 1.3%, to 7,825.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

