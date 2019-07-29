Markets Right Now: Stocks are off to a mixed start

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 09:44-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for health care companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Mylan soared 16% in early trading Monday after Pfizer said it would buy the drugmaker. Pfizer fell 1%.

Consumer focused and communications companies were lower. Amazon fell 1.3%.

Booz Allen Hamilton rose 3.4% after the defense contractor reported earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1% to 3,021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.1%, to 27,233. The Nasdaq fell 37 points, or 0.5%, to 8,291.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.05%.

