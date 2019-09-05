Markets Right Now: Resumption of trade talks sends stocks up

Business

Markets Right Now: Resumption of trade talks sends stocks up

byAssociated Press5 September 2019 09:41-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Word that the U.S. and China will restart trade talks next month and some encouraging data on hiring sent stocks solidly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Early winners among U.S. stocks Thursday included major technology companies, which do a lot of business with China and stand to gain if the trade conflict abates. Chipmaker Intel jumped 3.6%.

Markets have been jittery in recent weeks as trade tensions between the two countries have escalated, and new tariffs kicked in last weekend.

The S&P 500 rose 28 points, or 1%, to 2,966.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 312, or 1.2%, to 26,668. The Nasdaq rose 97, or 1.2%, to 8,072.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.53%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.