Markets Right Now: New trade hopes send US stocks higher

byAssociated Press29 August 2019 09:44-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors hope that new talks set for September can result in progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Technology companies and banks were the biggest winners in early trading Thursday. Microsoft rose 1.9% and Wells Fargo added 1.4%

Retailers were also doing well in the early going. Discount store chains Dollar Tree and Dollar General both rose after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 rose 32 points, or 1.1%, to 2,920.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 285, or 1.1%, to 26,313. The Nasdaq climbed 102, or 1.3%, to 7,960.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.50%.

