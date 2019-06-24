Markets Right Now: Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

Business

Markets Right Now: Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 09:44-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses in health care and other sectors.

Western Digital rose 2.2% in early trading Monday, while Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 5.8%.

Caesar’s rose 14% after Eldorado Resorts said it would buy the casino operator for $17.3 billion.

Investors will be looking ahead to a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,951.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to 26,772. The Nasdaq edged up 3 points to 8,036.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.04%. The price of oil rose slightly.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.