Markets Right Now: Mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

byAssociated Press15 July 2019 09:43-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses in banks and other sectors.

Apple added 1.1% early Monday, but Citigroup fell 1.8% despite reporting higher profits in the latest quarter. Citi is the first big U.S. bank to report its second-quarter results.

Symantec slumped 13.7% after CNBC reported that deal talks between the cybersecurity company and Broadcom have ended.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 3,013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 6 points to 27,339. The Nasdaq added 7 points to 8,249.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.11%.

