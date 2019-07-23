Markets Right Now: Banks are among early stock gainers

by –

(AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as consumer products companies and banks gain ground.

Coca-Cola, Hasbro and Stanley Black & Decker all rose sharply Tuesday after reporting earnings that were better than analysts were expecting.

Banks were also higher. Bank of America rose 1.3%

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3% to 2,994.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111 points, or 0.4%, to 27,282. The Nasdaq climbed 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,227.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.06%.