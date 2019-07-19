Mariposa Artisan Market exhibits local vendors, craft makers Saturday in downtown Glendale

A new monthly artisan market returns to downtown Glendale Saturday, featuring all-local makers of crafts, foods, health products and more.

The Mariposa Artisan Market runs 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday inside Off the Cuff, 5817 W. Glendale Ave.

Enjoy mimosa and wine specials while shopping and grab lunch next door at Cuff or at any of the amazing restaurants in Downtown Glendale.

