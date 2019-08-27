Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of Service King in Goodyear

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has announced the sale of Service King, a 21,000-square foot net-leased property located in Goodyear.

According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the asset sold for $5,500,000.

Chris Lind, Jamie Medress and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

National retailers such as Target, Michaels, and Best Buy are nearby Service King, and the property is situated in the Goodyear Autoplex that includes RideNow Powersports, Ford, Buick, and GMC.

Visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.