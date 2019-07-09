Make business connections at Southwest Valley Chamber event Friday Friday Business Connections are 7:30-8:30 a.m. Friday July 12 at Main Event Entertainment, 10315 W. McDowell Road. Business professionals can join to connect, learn and share ideas. Bring business cards. This event is free for chamber members and first-time attendees; there is a $5 cash only attendance fee for returning non-members. Call 623-932-2260.

