Lululemon, Genesco gain; Domo, Science Applications fall

byAssociated Press6 September 2019 16:31-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $14.73 to $203.14

The athletic apparel maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second quarter profit expectations and raised its profit forecast for the year.

DocuSign Inc., up $10.02 to $56.27

The provider of electronic signature technology raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting strong revenue and billings growth in the second quarter.

Science Applications International Corp., down $7.36 to $83.08

The information technology company reported disappointing second quarter revenue results.

Brady Corp., up $2.50 to $51.05

The identification and security products reported a surprisingly strong fiscal fourth quarter profit and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Genesco Inc., up 79 cents to $36.14

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted a second quarter profit that topped expectations and boosted its outlook for the year.

Domo Inc., down $9.44 to $15.77

The business software company warned investors that its loss for the year will be wider than previously expected.

Zumiez Inc., up $3.11 to $30.71

The clothing retailer handily beat Wall Street’s second quarter financial expectations and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Devon Energy Inc., down 15 cents to $23.35

Lower oil prices broadly dragged down energy company stocks.

