Learn Southwest Valley Chamber basics at Thursday meeting Chamber 101 is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at 289 N. Litchfield Road. This monthly session was designed to help both new and existing members learn about the variety of services, programs, and benefits offered by the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce. Catering by Haymaker Restaurant Co. This event is free but space is limited. Call 623-932-2260 to RSVP.

