L Brands, Copart rise; Toro, Best Buy fall

byAssociated Press23 May 2019 16:30-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

NetApp Inc., down $5.44 to $61.66

The data storage company gave investors a weak profit forecast after reporting disappointing fiscal fourth quarter results.

Copart Inc., up $5.15 to $69.94

The online vehicle auctioning company beat Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Bluegreen Vacations Corp., down $4.56 to $10.34

The vacation company’s parent said it will not proceed with a merger that would have made Bluegreen a private company.

Weibo Corp., down $5.77 to $45.39

The China-based social media company issued a weak revenue forecast for its fiscal second quarter.

L Brands Inc., up $2.76 to $24.26

The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works reported a surprise profit for the first quarter.

Best Buy Co., down $3.35 to $65.82

The consumer electronics retailer’s full-year profit forecast fell below Wall Street expectations.

Medtronic PLC, up $2.88 to $91.64

The medical device maker’s fiscal fourth quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Toro Co., down $3.95 to $66.58

The landscaping equipment maker gave investors a surprisingly weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

