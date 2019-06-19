Kubis brings experience to Western State Bank

Susan Kubis joined Western State Bank, which has locations in Sun City and Sun City West, as vice president/cash management officer.

She is responsible for the development of new cash management business, the expansion of existing relationships and delivery of cash management services to Western’s Arizona new and existing customers and provide product support to Western’s other bank locations, according to a press release.

The bank’s Sun Cities Locations are 10050 W. Bell Road, No. 6, Sun City; and 19440 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West.

Ms. Kubis has been in cash management for over 10 years in Minnesota and Arizona. She is originally from Cloquet, Minnesota but lived in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area since graduating and earned an Associates of Arts Degree in accounting.

She has been a member and is the immediate past president of the Minnesota Association for Financial Professionals as well as a member of Arizona’s local chapter. She also volunteers for Junior Achievement and resides in Gilbert with her husband, a release states.

Western State Bank is a 117 year old employee-owned, community bank with assets totaling over $1 billion. The bank offers full-banking services, investments, mortgage financing to personal and business customers, as well as nationwide equipment financing services.

Western State Bank’s bank locations are in the Arizona communities of Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun City and Sun City West as well as in several North Dakota communities.