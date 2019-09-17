Kraft Heinz shares fall after key investor dumps holdings

Business

Kraft Heinz shares fall after key investor dumps holdings

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kraft Heinz Co. shares are sliding after one of the company’s top investors sold 25 million shares.

3G Capital — a Brazilian private equity firm — reduced its stake in the company by 9%. 3G remains the company’s second-largest shareholder.

3G partnered with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to combine Kraft and Heinz in 2015.

But the maker of Heinz ketchup, Jell-O and Velveeta cheese has struggled with competition from store brands and consumers’ migration to healthier, less-processed foods. Berkshire chief Warren Buffett has said his firm overpaid for Kraft.

Earlier this year, the company slashed the value of its Oscar Meyer and Kraft brands by $15.4 billion. It also restated financial results after an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kraft Heinz shares fell 4% to $28.43 in morning trading.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.