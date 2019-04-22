Kraft Heinz CEO stepping down, Patricio named successor

byAssociated Press22 April 2019 09:19-04:00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kraft Heinz says CEO Bernardo Hees will step down from the post and be succeeded by Miguel Patricio in July.

Patricio worked in various roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev over 20 years, including serving as chief marketing officer. He’s also worked at companies including Philip Morris, The Coca-Cola Co. and Johnson & Johnson.

In February Kraft Heinz disclosed an investigation by federal regulators and said that it would slash the value of its Oscar Mayer brands by a $15.4 billion.

