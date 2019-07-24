Kincade gains promotion at Western State Bank

By Logan Peterson

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Jeannine Kincade was promoted to retail banking manager at the Western State Bank, 10050 W. Bell Road, Sun City.

Her responsibilities include managing and supporting the retail team while providing financial solutions and services to retail customers.

Ms. Kincade joined Western State Bank in 2016 as a customer service representative in the Sun City West branch, 19440 R.H. Johnson Blvd. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, and graduated from the WBA Residential Mortgage Lending program and Consumer Credit School.

Originally from Whitewater, Wisconsin, Ms. Kincade lives in Goodyear.

Western State Bank is a 117-year-old employee-owned community bank with assets totaling more than $1 billion. The bank offers superior full-banking services, investments, mortgage financing to personal and business customers, as well as nationwide equipment financing services. Western State Bank’s Arizona branch locations are in Sun City, Casa Grande, Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale and Sun City West, and in Fargo, West Fargo and Devils Lake all in north Dakota.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Peterson is Western State Bank marketing specialist.