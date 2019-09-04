Judge orders Anheuser-Busch to halt ‘corn syrup’ labels

Business

Judge orders Anheuser-Busch to halt ‘corn syrup’ labels

byAssociated Press4 September 2019 13:09-04:00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies MillerCoors’ light beers contain corn syrup.

U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a preliminary injunction sought by MillerCoors.

Bud Light’s packaging says “No Corn Syrup” in bold letters.

Conley says Anheuser-Busch can use the packaging it had on hand June 6 until it runs out, or until March 2020, whichever comes first.

The ruling extends a previous injunction Conley issued in May. Conley said then that Anheuser-Busch should stop mentioning “corn syrup” in ads without further context.

MillerCoors sued its rival in March, saying Anheuser-Busch has spent as much as $30 million on a “false and misleading” campaign.

MillerCoors uses corn syrup in the brewing process for Miller Lite and Coors Lite. Bud Light uses rice.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.