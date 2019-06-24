JetBlue sues Walmart over name of shopping service, Jetblack

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 14:46-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways is asking a judge to block Walmart from calling its new text-message personal-shopping service Jetblack, saying the name infringes on the airline’s trademarks.

JetBlue sued Walmart in federal district court in New York on Friday.

New York-based JetBlue says it has invested heavily in trademarks that promote its name for selling flights, clothing, bags, toys and other items.

The airline says Walmart plans to use other names like Jetgold and Jetsilver “and to move closer to JetBlue’s core services by offering travel and transportation services.” It accuses Walmart of “a transparent attempt to trade on the goodwill associated with” the JetBlue name.

A Walmart spokesman says the Arkansas-based retailer will respond in court once it is served with the complaint.

