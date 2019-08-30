Jeanette Gomez promoted to Glendale Chamber Marketing and Comms manager
Jeanette Gomez was recently promoted to Glendale Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Communications manager. [Submitted photo]
Jeanette Gomez was recently promoted to Glendale Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Communications manager.
Ms. Gomez engaged with the Chamber through an internship, which led to her joining the team as a full-time employee.
Click here for more on the Glendale Chamber.
glendale chamber of commerce
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.