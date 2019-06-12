How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

by , –

Stocks ended modestly lower for the second straight day Wednesday, dragged down by losses in technology companies and banks.

Energy companies also fell on Wall Street as the price of U.S. crude oil sank 4%. Investors shifted money into U.S. bonds, precious metals and other safer holdings after more than a week of aggressive buying.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index lost 5.88 points, or 0.2%, to 2,879.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.68 points, or 0.2%, to 26,004.83.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 29.85 points, or 0.4%, to 7,792.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gained 0.68 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,519.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.50 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 20.89 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 50.62 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.40 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 372.99 points, or 14.9%.

The Dow is up 2,677.37 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,157.44 points, or 17.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 171.23 points, or 12.7%.