How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press31 July 2019 16:55-04:00

Stocks fell and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate for the first time in a decade but left investors feeling uncertain about the likelihood of further cuts.

The quarter-point cut announced Wednesday was widely expected. What wasn’t: Powell’s said during a news conference that the central bank was not intending to embark on a long cycle of cutting rates.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 32.80 points, or 1.1%, to 2,980.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 333.75 points, or 1.2%, to 26,864.27.

The Nasdaq composite fell 98.19 points, or 1.2%, to 8,175.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slid 10.99 points, or 0.7%, to 1,574.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 45.48 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 328.18 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 154.79 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 down 4.36 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 473.53 points, or 18.9%.

The Dow is up 3,536.81 points, or 15.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,540.14 points, or 23.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 226.05 points, or 16.8%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.