How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press27 June 2019 17:06-04:00

Banks and health care companies led stocks to a broadly higher close on Wall Street Thursday, breaking a four-day losing streak for the S&P 500 index.

Smaller company stocks helped power the market’s gains, though a drop in Boeing pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly lower. Investors were looking ahead to a key weekend trade meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 11.14 points, or 0.4%, to 2,924.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10.24 points, or 0.04%, to 26,526.58.

The Nasdaq composite gained 57.79, or 0.7%, to 7,967.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 28.78 points, or 1.9%, to 1,546.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 25.54 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 192.55 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 63.95 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.08 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 418.07 points, or 16.7%.

The Dow is up 3,199.12 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,332.48 points, or 20.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 197.99 points, or 14.7%.

