How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press1 July 2019 17:19-04:00

Stocks closed broadly higher Monday, sending the S&P 500 to an all-time high, as Wall Street welcomed a truce in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The two sides agreed to resume talks and the U.S. said it would hold off on imposing new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods. Technology and financial services companies accounted for most of the gains.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 22.57, or 0.8%, to 2,964.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 117.47 points, or 0.4%, to 26,717.43.

The Nasdaq composite rose 84.92 points, or 1.1%, to 8,091.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 3.09 points, or 0.2%, to 1,569.66.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 457.48 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 3,389.97 points, or 14.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,455.89 points, or 21.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 221.10 points, or 16.4%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.