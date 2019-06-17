How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press17 June 2019 16:36-04:00

U.S. stocks posted slight gains on Wall Street on Monday, adding a bit to the last two weeks of gains.

However, trading remains choppy as uncertainty continued over several ongoing trade disputes and their possible effect on economic growth.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 2.69 points, or 0.1%, to 2,889.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 22.92 points, or 0.1%, to 26,112.53.

The Nasdaq composite added 48.37 points, or 0.6%, to 7,845.02.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 10.25 points, or 0.7%, to 1,532.75.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 382.82 points, or 15.3%.

The Dow is up 2,785.07 points, or 11.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,209.75 points, or 18.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 184.19 points, or 13.7%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.