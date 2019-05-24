How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Business

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press24 May 2019 17:14-04:00

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday after modest gains erased some of the market’s steep losses from a day earlier.

The market ended a turbulent week of trading with its third straight weekly loss as investors continue to fret over the prospect of a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China. U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,826.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 95.22 points, or 0.4%, to 25,585.69.

The Nasdaq composite added 8.72 points, or 0.1%, to 7,637.01.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 12.73 points, or 0.9%, to 1,514.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 dropped 33.47 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow fell 178.31 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq lost 179.28 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 gave up 21.65 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 319.21 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is up 2,258.23 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,001.73 points, or 15.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 165.55 points, or 12.3%.

