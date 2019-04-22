Ground broken for Banner Boswell major facelift

By Bret McKeand

Independent Newsmedia

Fifty years after ground was first broken for Boswell Memorial Hospital in Sun City, that facility is now set to embark upon a $60 million renovation project that will totally transform the look of the facility and prepare it for the next 50 years.

Hospital leaders past and present were among those in attendance at an April 10 ceremony to set the stage for construction that will begin next month. Officials took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new emergency room at Banner Boswell Medical Center, 10401 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City.

Last year, both Banner Boswell and the Sun Health Foundation announced that $60.4 million funds had been approved by Banner Health’s board of directors for the construction project.

Plans include a new 40,000-square-foot emergency department providing 33 percent more patient beds and faster, easier access for patients.

The renvoation will convert the current 17,000-square-foot emergency room into a new unit for patients requiring short-term observation.

The project will also include a six-story patient tower that will partially sit atop the new emergency department and fully atop a new main lobby.

The hospital’s signature circular towers will remain, but the new emergency department and patient tower will be front and center — and the first thing most patients will see when visiting the medical facility.

Most notably, the front entrance to the hospital will face the corner of 103rd Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard, while access to the emergency room will be made easier by the ED entrance being on the ground floor off 103rd Avenue.

“The (emergency department) is nearly 50 years old,” said Debbie Flores, Banner Boswell and Banner Del E. Webb medical centers CEO.

The facility is small and crowded and in need of improvement, she said. The lobby of the emergency department will now become the main entry point for the hospital when work is completed in the fall of 2020.

“That’s our front door. More than 85 percent of our patients come through there,” said Ms. Flores.

During the event, Ms. Flores wielded a sledgehammer at a brick wall to mark the ceremonial beginning of the first phase of the project — demolition of the current emergency department’s upper deck. The deck will be torn down beginning next month.

Ground was broken for the Walter O. Boswell Memorial Hospital in 1969 and the facility opened its doors in 1970. More than 10,000 residents showed up for an opening day celebration.

The hospital was named after one of the three Boswell brothers who once owned and farmed the land where Sun City now exists.

The James G. Boswell Foundation provided initial funding for the hospital, but much of the money needed to support the medical facility — then and over the years — came from community donations. That trend continues to this day and plays a key role in the current renovation project.

The Sun Health Foundation is providing $34 million toward cost of the current project, while Banner Health will provide $26.4 million.

Gina Ore, Sun Health Foundation EVP and chief philanthropy officer, credited the tremendous “spirit of philanthropy” in the Sun Cities that has sustained and nurtured the continued growth of the communities’ medical facilities.

“Thanks to the support of our communities, we’ve enjoyed a robust past and expect a vibrant future,” she said.

Former Sun Health President and CEO Lee Peterson recalled the strong support provided by the community during the first major renovation to the emergency department, which occurred in 1980.

“For the 20th anniversary, we held a ‘Hands Around Boswell’ celebration and then a gala that raised $21,000 for renovation to the ED,” said Mr. Peterson.

Those sentiments were shared by Sandi Foell, past chair of numerous Sun Health boards, including the hospital’s volunteer auxiliary, which at one time had over 4,000 volunteers.

“(The community) was very much involved, and they always thought of this as ‘their’ hospital,” said Ms. Foell.

The completed project will further position Banner Boswell for the future by creating a shelled space for future build-out of a new cardiac catheterization lab.

Renovations are expected to be completed next year, coinciding with the hospital’s 50th anniversary.

Todd Hornback, Sun Health Foundation Board of Trustees vice chairman, referred to the groundbreaking ceremony as a “Back to the Future” celebration. He contends strong community support of the hospital then and now is the common denominator when describing the success of Banner Boswell Hospital.

“Sun Health is a story of community leadership,” said Mr. Hornback. “You make it all possible for our community to have superior health care today and for the future.”