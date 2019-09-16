GM and American Airlines fall, Raytheon and Marathon gain

Business

byAssociated Press16 September 2019 16:30-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday.

General Motors Co., down $1.65 to $37.21

More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers went on strike against the automaker.

Marathon Oil Corp., up $1.47 to $14.17

Energy stocks climbed after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil processing facility sent crude prices surging.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $2.18 to $27.77

Stocks of airlines and hotels tumbled after the weekend attack in the Persian Gulf heightened tensions with Iran.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 29 cents to $10.47

The mining company’s shares fell along with the price of copper.

Lyft Inc., up $1.69 to $47.79

Shares in ride hailing app companies Lyft and Uber rose after investment bank HSBC upgraded their ratings to “buy.”

Carnival Corp., down $1.63 to $48.92

Stocks of cruise line companies, whose ships burn a lot of fuel, fell as the price of oil surged.

E-Trade Financial Corp., up 55 cents to $45.86

The online broker reported good business trends in August.

Raytheon Co., up $5.34 to $204.06

Weapons makers’ shares rose amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf.

