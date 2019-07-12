Glendale’s State Farm Stadium hosts job fair Saturday

State Farm Stadium is looking for workers. The Cardinals’ home field and concert venue is hosting a job fair 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at Gate 3 of the stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale.
There are openings at 30 different positions. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes to the job fair. Some interviews will be conducted on site.
Positions range from entry-level to supervisor positions. Companies hiring workers are S.A.F.E. Management, PRIDE Group, Craft Culinary and SMG, the stadium’s managing company.
Free parking is available in the east parking lot.
For more information, click here.
Full job list:
SMG at State Farm Stadium
- Utility Workers
- Housekeepers
- Guest Services Representatives
S.A.F.E. Management
- Ushers
- Ticket Scanners
- Greeters
- Inspectors
- Access Control
- Field Security
- Supervisors
Craft Culinary
- Stand Managers
- Head Cashiers
- Grill Cooks
- Cashiers
- Stand Workers
- Coffee/Lemonade Runners
- Loft Attendants
- Runners
- Expediters
- Catering Attendants
- Prep Cooks
- Line Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Warehouse Workers
PRIDE Group
- Parking Associates
- Security Guards
- Money Handlers
- Support Associates
- Guest Services Leads
- Supervisors