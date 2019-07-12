Glendale’s State Farm Stadium hosts job fair Saturday

State Farm Stadium is looking for workers. The Cardinals’ home field and concert venue is hosting a job fair 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at Gate 3 of the stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale.

There are openings at 30 different positions. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes to the job fair. Some interviews will be conducted on site.

Positions range from entry-level to supervisor positions. Companies hiring workers are S.A.F.E. Management, PRIDE Group, Craft Culinary and SMG, the stadium’s managing company.

Free parking is available in the east parking lot.

Full job list:

SMG at State Farm Stadium

Utility Workers

Housekeepers

Guest Services Representatives

S.A.F.E. Management

Ushers

Ticket Scanners

Greeters

Inspectors

Access Control

Field Security

Supervisors

Craft Culinary

Stand Managers

Head Cashiers

Grill Cooks

Cashiers

Stand Workers

Coffee/Lemonade Runners

Loft Attendants

Runners

Expediters

Catering Attendants

Prep Cooks

Line Cooks

Dishwashers

Warehouse Workers

PRIDE Group