Glendale Pawn and Jewelry continues charitable donations

Glendale Pawn and Jewelry, 6548 N. 59th Ave., has donated to multiple charities, most recently the State Employees Charitable Campaign and Cops for Kids. Together, Lara Goldfarb, manager and daughter of owners Stanley and Shirley Grossman, donate to causes that mean something to them and give back to the community.

Glendale Pawn and Jewelry is a local, family-owned and operated business that strives to support and help their community thrive, contributing monetary donations as well as items such as jewelry. Contribute to the State Employees Charitable Campaign here and to Cops for Kids by contacting the Maricopa County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 at 602-715-1105.