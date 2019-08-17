Glendale Civic Center hosts Quinceañera/Bridal Expo Saturday
The Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. [Submitted photo]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
If you have a 15th birthday coming up for that special someone in your life, take note.
A Quinceañera/Bridal Expo takes place 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. Vendors and experts will be on hand.
Tickets are $10 at the door, or guests between the ages of 14-15 can register online here for a free ticket. Guests can also register to win a free Quinceañera party at that website.
Glendale Civic Center
