Glendale Chamber’s Military, Veterans Committee hits Topgolf
The Glendale Chamber of Commerce Military and Veterans Affairs Committee took their May meeting over to Topgolf, 6101 N. 99th Ave. [Submitted photo]
The Glendale Chamber of Commerce Military and Veterans Affairs Committee took their May meeting over to Topgolf, 6101 N. 99th Ave. [Submitted photo]
They celebrated the success of the Luke Shoot-Out Golf Tournament, the Military Inductee Ceremony and the Military Appreciation breakfast, all of which had a great impact on the Military community in Glendale and took place within a few weeks of each other.
Mayor Jerry Weiers was also presented with the first flag that flew over Thunderbird Mountain and Kari Sliva, Harry Shaprio, and Mike Russell were honored for their commitment to ensuring the success of the MVAC.
Glendaleglendale chamber of commerce
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.