Glendale Chamber’s Military, Veterans Committee hits Topgolf

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce Military and Veterans Affairs Committee took their May meeting over to Topgolf, 6101 N. 99th Ave. [Submitted photo]

They celebrated the success of the Luke Shoot-Out Golf Tournament, the Military Inductee Ceremony and the Military Appreciation breakfast, all of which had a great impact on the Military community in Glendale and took place within a few weeks of each other.

Mayor Jerry Weiers was also presented with the first flag that flew over Thunderbird Mountain and Kari Sliva, Harry Shaprio, and Mike Russell were honored for their commitment to ensuring the success of the MVAC.