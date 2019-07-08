Glendale Chamber’s Business Over Breakfasts continue Wednesday
Glendale Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jeanette Gomez handles the camera during the chamber’s April 17 Business Over Breakfast event. [Submitted photo]
The Glendale Chamber’s hosts weekly Business Over Breakfast events 7-9 a.m. July 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Old Country Buffet, 17125 N. 79th Ave.
This weekly event is an opportunity for members to join over breakfast, make new connections, hear from speakers, exchange leads and referrals and build relationships to help grow their business.
Multiple registration options are available. Bring business cards, flyers and/or other marketing materials.
Call 623-937-4754 or visit www.glendaleazchamber.org.
Glendaleglendale chamber of commerce
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.