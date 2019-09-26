Glendale Chamber welcomes new team member Shea Kinkead The Glendale Chamber of Commerce welcomes its newest team member, Shea Kinkead. Ms. Kinkead is the special projects coordinator. Ms. Kinkead can be reached at skinkead@glendaleazchamber.org​ or 623-937-4754. Click here for a full directory of Glendale Chamber team members and how to contact them.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.