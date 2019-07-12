Glendale Chamber welcomes new members

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce office, 5800 W. Glenn Drive, Suite 275. [Submitted photo]
Business

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the following new members: KPatterson Home Sales, The Empire Group of Companies, JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Phoenix, Mr. Limousine, AZ Chef Mallory, Midstate Energy, Arizona Lottery, Glendale West Rotary Club, Purple Gurl’s LLC, Alexander Hamilton Community School, Terry Mead Law & Mediation PLLC, Lee’s Shoes and Luggage Repair, One Stop Nutrition – Glendale and CleanzSpa LLC.

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce, 5800 W. Glenn Drive, suite 275, is a private, non-profit, membership-driven organization comprised of nearly 1,300 business enterprises, civic organizations, educational institutions and individuals.

Call 623-937-4754 or visit glendaleazchamber.org.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.