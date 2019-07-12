Glendale Chamber welcomes new members

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the following new members: KPatterson Home Sales, The Empire Group of Companies, JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Phoenix, Mr. Limousine, AZ Chef Mallory, Midstate Energy, Arizona Lottery, Glendale West Rotary Club, Purple Gurl’s LLC, Alexander Hamilton Community School, Terry Mead Law & Mediation PLLC, Lee’s Shoes and Luggage Repair, One Stop Nutrition – Glendale and CleanzSpa LLC.

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce, 5800 W. Glenn Drive, suite 275, is a private, non-profit, membership-driven organization comprised of nearly 1,300 business enterprises, civic organizations, educational institutions and individuals.

Call 623-937-4754 or visit glendaleazchamber.org.