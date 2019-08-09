Glendale Chamber, Thryv host holiday marketing course Tuesday

Join Thryv and the Glendale Chamber for a free course on marketing for the holidays during a 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 Lunch & Learn event at the Glendale Chamber of Commerce in the BNC National Bank conference room, 5800 W. Glenn Drive, Suite 275.

Content covered includes Client Relationship Management (CRM), email marketing, promotions, coupons, websites and social media.

Participants will learn how to use social media, the benefits of blogging for business, reputation management, video marketing, and how local businesses can compete in an Amazon.com world.

Each monthly session will be an hour long. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and advance registration is required as space is limited.

Call 633-937-4754.