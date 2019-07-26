Glendale Chamber represented at anniversary event
Glendale Chamber of Commerce CEO Robert Heidt and past board chair Maria Brunner attended June 21 the 25th Anniversary of Gila River Hotels & Casinos bringing entertainment to the Valley.
The luncheon was hosted at Wildhorse Pass Casino and featured several great speakers, including Governor of the Gila River Indian Community Stephen Roe Lewis, Derrick Hall of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Nick Khin of International Game Technology and Shelia Morago.
