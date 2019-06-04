Glendale Chamber hosts networking breakfasts Wednesdays in June

The Glendale Chamber’s hosts weekly Business Over Breakfast events 7-9 a.m. June 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Old Country Buffet, 17125 N. 79th Ave.

This weekly event is an opportunity for members to join over breakfast, make new connections, hear from speakers, exchange leads and referrals and build relationships to help grow their business.

Multiple registration options are available.

Bring business cards, flyers and/or other marketing materials.

Call 623-937-4754 or visit www.glendaleazchamber.org.