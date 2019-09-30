Glendale Chamber hosts Member Appreciation night, other events in October The Glendale Chamber of Commerce hosts the following October events: Business Over Breakfast 7-9 a.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Dave & Buster’s, 9460 W. Hanna Drive. Downtown Glendale Monthly Merchant and Stakeholder meeting 7:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Off the Cuff, 5817 W. Glendale Ave. Member Appreciation Night 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Gila River Areana – Vee Quiva, 15091 S. Komatke Lane. Call 623-937-4754.

