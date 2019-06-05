Glendale Chamber hosts FUEL networking breakfast Friday
Off the Cuff, 5819 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale. The venue, next to Cuff restaurant, hosts live entertainment such as stand-up comedy and music. [Submitted photo]
Join the Glendale Chamber of Commerce for FUEL, a monthly networking breakfast 7-9 a.m. Friday, June 7 at Off the Cuff, 5819 W. Glendale Ave.
This event will showcase a featured speaker and an opportunity for all members in attendance to introduce their company and/or products and services. The event closes out with a raffle, which includes a 50/50 raffle where the winner wins half and the charity of choice for the month gets the other half.
Call 623-937-4754.
Glendale glendale chamber of commerce
