Glendale Chamber hosts FUEL event Friday

Join the Glendale Chamber of Commerce for FUEL, a monthly networking breakfast 7-9 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Off the Cuff, 5819 W. Glendale Ave.

This event will showcase a featured speaker and an opportunity for all members in attendance to introduce their company and/or products and services. The event closes out with a raffle, which includes a 50/50 raffle where the winner wins half and the charity of choice for the month gets the other half.

Call 623-937-4754.