Glendale Chamber hosts Business After Hours Thursday

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly Business After Hours event is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Low Key Piano Bar, 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., suite G207, inside Westgate Entertainment District.

These events provide an opportunity for chamber members and their guests to join in a relaxed atmosphere while sharing ideas, products and services offered.

Attendees are encouraged to bring flyers or brochures on their company for the member display table.

RSVP is requested.

Call 623-937-4754.