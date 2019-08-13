Glendale Chamber hosts Business After Hours Thursday at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

The next Business After Hours event is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 9712 W. Northern Ave., Peoria.

These events provide an opportunity for chamber members and their guests to join in a relaxed atmosphere while sharing ideas, products and services offered.

Attendees are encouraged to bring flyers or brochures on their company for the member display table.

RSVP is requested.

Call 623-937-4754.