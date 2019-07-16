Glendale Chamber honors ambassador Karrie Blum from Realty One Group
The Glendale Chamber of Commerce recognized Karrie Blum, of Realty One Group, as its Ambassador of the Month for May.
Chamber ambassadors work to help integrate new members into the community, help them understand the benefits and resources available to them as Glendale chamber members, and connect them to the Glendale Chamber staff team.
