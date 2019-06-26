Glendale Allstate entrepreneurs honored for customer service

As business leaders and involved citizens in the Glendale area, four Allstate exclusive agency owners in Glendale have been designated an Allstate Premier Agency for 2019.

The Allstate Premier Agency designation is bestowed upon 36 percent of Allstate’s nearly 11,000 agency owners across the country. The Premier Agency designation is awarded to Allstate agency owners who have demonstrated excellence in delivering an accessible, knowledgeable and personal customer experience while achieving outstanding business results.

Glendale winners include: Juan Deglane, 8276 W. Camelback Road; Michelle Sanders, 7102 N. 55th Drive; Robert Brainard, 4915 W. Bell Road, suite F200a; and Steve Sutto, 6520 W. Happy Valley Road, suite B107.